CARTER, Bettye Age 78 of Dayton, departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was a member of Peoples Community CME Church, where she served on the Missionary Board, member of the Disco Nine Club and retired from the V.A., following 35 yrs. of service. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carter; (2) sons, Stanley and Jeff Radford and a granddaughter, Ebony Radford. Survivors include: (2) sons, Kevin (Barbara) and Darryl (Queenie) Radford; (2) daughters, Tonya and Kim Radford; half-brother, David Wiley; special great-grandson, Mykel Radford; special daughter-in-law, Sharon Radford; cousin/sister/friend, Nita Hopson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including a special friend, Doris Jones. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 at PEOPLES COMMUNITY CME CHURCH, 2525 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Ian Gibson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be held 10:15 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019