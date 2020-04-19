Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beuana ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beuana ADAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beuana ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Beuana Age 74, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beuana was born in Berea, KY on June 18, 1945 to the late Jop & Louvena (Ballinger) Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Dorothy, Elnora, Ethel, Helen and Wanda, and her brothers, Landis and Lloyd. Beuana is survived by her sisters, Argalee Phenis and Roberta (Jim) Johnson; sister-in-law, Eddie Adams; many nieces and nephews-including Jennifer Adams, George (Pam) Combs, Stephen (Carrie) Combs and Christopher (Karla) Combs; special friend, Sandy Teague. Beuana loved her chonky cat, Whisky, and was an avid fan of the UK Wildcats basketball team. Aunt Bea was renowned for her wonderful sense of humor. She brought much joy and laughter to this world, and she will be sorely missed by all those that were blessed to know her. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com for updated information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beuana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -