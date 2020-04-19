|
|
ADAMS, Beuana Age 74, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beuana was born in Berea, KY on June 18, 1945 to the late Jop & Louvena (Ballinger) Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Dorothy, Elnora, Ethel, Helen and Wanda, and her brothers, Landis and Lloyd. Beuana is survived by her sisters, Argalee Phenis and Roberta (Jim) Johnson; sister-in-law, Eddie Adams; many nieces and nephews-including Jennifer Adams, George (Pam) Combs, Stephen (Carrie) Combs and Christopher (Karla) Combs; special friend, Sandy Teague. Beuana loved her chonky cat, Whisky, and was an avid fan of the UK Wildcats basketball team. Aunt Bea was renowned for her wonderful sense of humor. She brought much joy and laughter to this world, and she will be sorely missed by all those that were blessed to know her. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com for updated information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020