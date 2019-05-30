Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Beulah BANKS Obituary
BANKS, Beulah Ruth 83, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 7, 1935 in Madison County, KY, the daughter of Farley and Ada (Thomas) Dozier. Beulah was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She loved to sew and cook. She was known for her chicken casserole and peanut butter fudge. Beulah was one of the sweetest and kindest ladies who loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Vivian, Hazel and Virginia and brothers, James and Farley Jr. Beulah is survived by her husband of 60 years, Boney H. Banks; three sons, Greg (Donna) Banks of Franklin, Jeffrey Banks, of Middletown and Rod (Becky) Banks of Sardina, OH; four grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura) Banks, Stephanie (Raymond) Chelf, Abby (Brandon) Wagers and Maggie (Andy) Wood; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Olivia, Joshua, Levi, Catherine, Thomas, and Royce; step grandchildren, Chas and Justin Harrington; five sisters, Dorothy Woosley, Rose Mayne, Barb Kelly, Shirley Riddell and Judy Mastin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be 12pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH with Pastor Greg Banks and Pastor Benjamin Banks officiating. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 am- Noon at the funeral home. The family would like give a special thanks to Becky Howell, Debbie Doonan, Khristine Marcos and all the caregivers from Heartland Hospice. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence for the family. Memorial Contributions can be made to Heartland .
Published in Journal-News on May 30, 2019
