Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah BYERMAN

Beulah BYERMAN Obituary
BYERMAN, Beulah L. Of Delray Beach, FL passed away January 23, 2020. She was born in Highland County, Ohio on February 16, 1926, the daughter of Harley and Iva Everhart. She graduated from Buckskin School in South Salem, Ohio. She was a longtime member of Maiden Lane Church of God and retired from National City Bank Main Office. After the death of her husband, she moved to Florida to be near her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Byerman; brothers Gilbert, Paul and Elsworth Everhart; sisters Alma Hester, Alta Morris, Daisy Steinmetz and Dorothy Shumaker. Survivors include her children Dr. Keith (Kit Kincade) Byerman, Norma Davis, Karen (Jim Burns) Beach, Kendra (William) Brock; sister Minnie Davis; four grandchildren: Jeni Hale, Dr. Heather Dawn (John) Radu, William F. Brock, III, and Nicole Schmidt (Jeff); and four great grandchildren: Shad Smith, William F. Brock, IV, Ariana Radu, and Briston Radu. Services to honor Beulah will be Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
