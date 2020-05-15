|
CHAMBERLIN, Rev. Beulah Diane 79 of Pikeville, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her residence. She was born July 24, 1940 in Lucasville, Ohio the daughter of James M. and Elizabeth R. (Stoll) Brown. Rev. Diane spent her life serving others. She was a nurse and a minister. She pastored the Christ Way to Life Church in Springfield, Ohio for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening and quilting. Most of all her family meant a lot to her and she loved spending time with them. Diane is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Art) Blankenship and Sheila Kreglow; her sons, Ronald (Kim) Chamberlin, Randall (Jeanne) Chamberlin and Roland Chamberlin; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold and James Brown; sisters, Susie Foreman and Reva Ricketts as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially, a cousin Jack Brown, who she held a special place in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Chamberlin and several brothers and sisters and their spouses. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Buddy Brown Jr. officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 9:45 am with the service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual. Memorial contributions may be made to , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 15, 2020