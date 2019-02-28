CRIDER, Beulah H. Age 92, of Urbana, formerly of Middletown, OH, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 16, 1926 in Rose Hill, VA to Roy H. and Artie Lucille (Burk) Clarkson. She was a homemaker and office secretary for Readmore Book Store for 8 years. Beulah was an active member of Red Lion United Methodist Church of Franklin and Grace Baptist Church of Urbana. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who especially enjoyed her grandchildren and visiting family in Kentucky and Tennessee. Beulah is survived by her daughter, Pamela Davis of Urbana, OH; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Crider of Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Todd (Lynn) Slifer, Traci White, Glenda (Shawn) Smith, Robert W. Davis, Amber (Dylan) Bostick, Brian (Betty) Slifer, Rhonda (Pat) Becker, Robbie (Christy) Caudle, Tonia Caudle; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Charlie) Jones of Harlan, KY; nephew, David (Connie) Jones of Kodak, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William M. Crider; son, Stephen Martin Crider; son-in-law, Robert E. Davis; grandson, Robert White. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home, Rd., Urbana, OH 43078 or Red Lion United Methodist Church, 3466 North State Route 741, Franklin, OH 45005. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparrmore.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary