GALBRAITH, Beulah "Nanny" Passed Christmas Eve 2019, celebrating her 90th birthday with Jesus in heaven. She was the oldest of seven children born to Arthur and Georgia Hildenbrand on December 26, 1929. Predeceased by her husband Ray of 50 years. Survived by siblings Ruth Glasemann and David Hildenbrand. Daughters: Susan Williams, Revina (Will) Harris, Regina (Larry) Wilson. Grandchildren: Dayna (Jeff) McCloskey, Kendra (Shawn) Craft, Stephanie (Adam) Dunham, Curtis Green and Breann (Andrew) Turner. 15 Great Grandchildren and 14 Great Great Grandchildren. Mom went to work at a young age and worked well passed her retirement years. She worked in various capacities for her love of social interaction. Her enjoyment was always a conversation, a meal and attending events of her grandchildren. Her body was donated per her request to Wright State Anatomical Program. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 29, 2019