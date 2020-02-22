Home

GILBERT, Beulah Age 74 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Barborville, Kentucky on August 25, 1945 the daughter of Ezra & Birdie (Wagers) Jones. She was a member of the Waynesville Full Gospel Tabernacle. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Jack Gilbert; daughter Lisa Marie Gilbert; grandchildren Faith Marie White, Jack William White, Noah Cawood, Braxton Cawood and Skylor Marie Gilbert; sister Lucy Abner and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Russell, Johnnie, Rufus, Pearl, Maxdale, Bev Vernon, Billy and Garrett Jones; sisters Ruby Barnes and Lilly Carty. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Don Ingram officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Beulah's memory to your local Antioch Shriners. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020
