McQuinn-Vest, Beulah Age 92, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born May 1, 1927 in Wolfe County, KY to French and Lizzie (Brewer) McQuinn. She was a homemaker. Beulah was a member of Franklin Faith Tabernacle Church where she enjoyed singing and being a Sunday School Teacher. She was devoted to her family, loved children, her husband, Vernon, sewing, and bowling. Beulah is survived by her children; Vernon Darrell (Karen) Vest of Ten Mile, TN, Larry Dale (Martha) Vest of West Liberty, KY, David Wayne (Bridget) Vest of Franklin, OH, Donna Gayle (Robert) Quillen of Springboro, OH, Sandra Kay (Mike) Newkirk of Franklin, OH, Pamela Jean (Marty) Boratyn of Westerville, OH; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Michael of Lebanon, OH; sister-in-laws, Lillian Nickell of West Liberty, KY, Maxine Vest of Carlisle, OH, Violet McQuinn of Middletown, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Vernon Vest; daughter, Dorothy Ann Michael; brothers, Winford, Cecil, Seldon McQuinn, James Sparks; sisters, Golden Napier and Bonnie McQuinn; special sister, Dorothy Hatton. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Walters and Pastor Rich Gifford officiating. Interment will be at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to either Franklin Faith Tabernacle Church, 7769 Sharts Rd. Springboro, OH 45066 or Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Middletown, OH 45005 in memory of Beulah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019