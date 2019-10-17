Home

Beulah SEXTON


1931 - 2019
SEXTON, Beulah Age 88, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Monday October 14, 2019. Beulah was born October 14, 1931 in Jeff, KY to the late Carma Banks and Harvey Stallard. Beulah was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Union and Church Choir. Beulah was a devoted Christian and spent many years being a Sunday School Teacher. Beulah is survived by her son, Richard (Judy) Sexton; daughter, Sherri Sexton; grandchildren, Tonya (Aaron) Bowman, Joseph Paulsen, John DeMasters, Jessica Mason and James (Amanda) Sexton; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Glennis Sexton and grandson, Jacob Sexton. A visitation for Beulah will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will occur Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beulah's memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Sexton family.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 17, 2019
