SIPE, Beulah Rebecca Age 99 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Friends Care Community, Yellow Springs. She was born in Winchester, Kentucky on June 17, 1920 the daughter of Aquilla & Frances (Curtis) Snowden. She was an avid gardener and a former antique dealer in Dayton. She was a kind and gentle soul and a friend to all. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Edward) Flynn; her son Jerry Sipe; and her grandson Mark Flynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Lester Sipe, daughter Janice B. Sipe and 8 brothers and sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Burial was held at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Beulah's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Services were entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019