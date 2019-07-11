Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Sipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Sipe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah Sipe Obituary
SIPE, Beulah Rebecca Age 99 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Friends Care Community, Yellow Springs. She was born in Winchester, Kentucky on June 17, 1920 the daughter of Aquilla & Frances (Curtis) Snowden. She was an avid gardener and a former antique dealer in Dayton. She was a kind and gentle soul and a friend to all. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Edward) Flynn; her son Jerry Sipe; and her grandson Mark Flynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Lester Sipe, daughter Janice B. Sipe and 8 brothers and sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Burial was held at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Beulah's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Services were entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.