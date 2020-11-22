McKINNEY, Beveley B.
92, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020,
at Hospice of Dayton
. He was born October 7, 1928, in
Irvine, Kentucky, the son of
William and Allie B. (Johnson) McKinney.
Beveley retired from Delco Products where he worked as a machinist. He enjoyed fixing things and was known to be a "jack of all trades".
He is survived by his children, Shelby Lou (Ed) Ralston, Everett B. (Truneah) McKinney, and Elva B. (Sharon) McKinney;
son-in-law, Lynn Davis; grandchildren, Sheila (David) Mitchel, Lori (TJ) Hutchinson, Gina (Matt) Hietsman, Ryan (Beth)
Ralston, Heather (Dave) Oinos; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dale McKinney and Rusty (Barb) McKinney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Beveley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vermia Fay (Puckett) McKinney; daughter, Brenda Sue Davis; granddaughter, Michele Lee McKinney; brothers, Troy, Roscoe,
Danny and Hubert; and his sister, Grace.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Ed Ralston officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to the Humane Society.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at
www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com