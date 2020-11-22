1/1
Beveley McKINNEY
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beveley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKINNEY, Beveley B.

92, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 7, 1928, in

Irvine, Kentucky, the son of

William and Allie B. (Johnson) McKinney.

Beveley retired from Delco Products where he worked as a machinist. He enjoyed fixing things and was known to be a "jack of all trades".

He is survived by his children, Shelby Lou (Ed) Ralston, Everett B. (Truneah) McKinney, and Elva B. (Sharon) McKinney;

son-in-law, Lynn Davis; grandchildren, Sheila (David) Mitchel, Lori (TJ) Hutchinson, Gina (Matt) Hietsman, Ryan (Beth)

Ralston, Heather (Dave) Oinos; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dale McKinney and Rusty (Barb) McKinney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Beveley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vermia Fay (Puckett) McKinney; daughter, Brenda Sue Davis; granddaughter, Michele Lee McKinney; brothers, Troy, Roscoe,

Danny and Hubert; and his sister, Grace.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Ed Ralston officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved