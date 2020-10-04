1/
Beverley CONKLIN
CONKLIN (nee Stewart), Beverley Anne Beverley Anne Conklin (nee Stewart), passed away on Sept. 22, 2020. She was only 12 days shy of her 88th birthday. Born on October 4, 1932, to parents Andrew and Bertha in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete; his parents, Wesley and Goldie; sister, Doris Lehman; son-in-law, Raymond Keyton; grandson, Benny; sisters-in-law, Mary and Nancy, and their children. She is survived by her children, son, Andrew Conklin, daughter, Lori and husband Roi Greenwalt, and daughter, Janet Keyton; grandchildren, Aaron and Karina Keyton, Abbey Keyton, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois and her son, Bob, and children, and sister, Diana, and her children, Ann & John, and their children, and other extended relatives. She graduated from Petersburg High School, in Alaska in 1950. She married Pete in 1952 raising their children and residing in Ohio until her passing. Bev was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, and dedicated volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital for 25 years, earning the prestigious Key-Club's Distinction Award, where she was adored by her fellow volunteers. She also worked at Metropolitan Life for many years, before her retirement. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired contributions may be made to your favorite charity. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel where you can visit her guestbook at newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
