GEIBEL, Beverly A. Formerly of Oakwood, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Thrive Memory Care of West Chester surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in South Bend, Indiana on March 21, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Geibel, her parents, Stephen and Helen Holland, her sisters, Susan Holland and Linda Holland, and brother Jim Holland. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Sandra) Geibel of West Chester, Ohio, and daughter Valerie Wells (Scott) of Mason, Ohio and five grandchildren, Erin Grothjan (Adam), Jordan and James Geibel, Andrew and Ashley Wells, great grandchild Jasper, sister Sandra Lavake and brother Jack Holland. Beverly was a graduate of Wauwatosa High School in Wisconsin. Upon graduating high school, she moved to Madrid, Spain where she held a civil service job for the United States Air Force and where she also met her husband James. They were married at the Rock of Gibraltar. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio for 37 years holding a position in medical transcription and also working in the executive staff office. Family will receive friends Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 11 AM until time of funeral services at 1 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Beverly's name can be made to the . Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019