MARTORANA - LEMKE (nee Perry), Beverly A. Age 83, passed away July 1, 2020. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service 12 Noon, July 7, at the TCA, 7350 Dixie Hwy. Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield, OH.



