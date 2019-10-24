Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY APP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY APP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY APP Obituary
APP (Walker), Beverly K. Age 76, Peacefully passed away Oct 9th 2019 at home with her loving husband David E. App by her side. She loved bowling and playing cards with the women at Card Club. She was a member of Eastern Stars. She had 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grand children and many more family members. She was a very loving and caring individual and she will be missed by many! There will be a celebration of life on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Union United Methodist Church, 222 Shaw Rd, Englewood, OH 45322.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.