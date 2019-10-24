|
APP (Walker), Beverly K. Age 76, Peacefully passed away Oct 9th 2019 at home with her loving husband David E. App by her side. She loved bowling and playing cards with the women at Card Club. She was a member of Eastern Stars. She had 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grand children and many more family members. She was a very loving and caring individual and she will be missed by many! There will be a celebration of life on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Union United Methodist Church, 222 Shaw Rd, Englewood, OH 45322.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019