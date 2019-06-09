ARMITAGE, Beverly Age 85 of Butler Township, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1933 in Ansonia, Ohio to the late Raymond and Lillian (Midlam) Fosnaugh. She eloped and married her longtime friend and love Earn est "Red" Wayne Armitage on April 30, 1951 who proceeded her in death in 2016. She enjoyed spending the winters in Florida, gardening, boating and playing the organ. She also shared her love with food such as her homemade noodles, dumplings and B-B-Q Hamburger. Her most favorite times were when her home was filled with her children, grandchildren, friends and family. Bev is preceded in death by her dear son Earnest "Chip" Armitage Jr. & Mike Tharpe; Brothers Raymond Junior (Dorothy) Fosnaugh and Donald Fosnaugh. She is the loving and devoted Mother of Diane (Rusty) Walsh and Kim (Darrell) Presley both of Butler Township; Adored "Grandma, Grams & Granma" of Melissa (John) Dady, Nicole (Phillip) Bayless, April (Ryan) Potter, Cyndi (Todd) Cox, Shauna (Mark) Wilhelm, Jimmy (Becky) Dyer, Jessica (Tyler) Francis, Kyle (Maggie Moran) Armitage, Travis (Shannon Kelley) Armitage, Gracie Armitage; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and special friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. A Memorial Mass will be held for Beverly at 10:30 am, Friday, June 14 at the St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia with Father John Tomkin officiating. The family will receive friends in the Aufderheide Hall immediately following the service. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary