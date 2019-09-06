Home

BRADFORD (Wade), Beverly Ann February 19, 1937- August 24, 2019. Of Sharonville, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved mother of Connie Bullis (Jr), Cherie Potter (Jim), Kaye Collins, Dale Glardon (Sandra), Tracey Wesley, and Jay Bradford (Jen). Grandmother of 16 and Great Grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Donna Custer. Preceded in death by (father) Harold (Bud) Wade, (mother) Martha (Pete) Wade, (brother) James Wade, (grandson) Trevor Bullis and (granddaughter) Jessica Helton. No Funeral Service will be held per the request of Beverly Ann (Wade) Bradford.
Published in Journal-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
