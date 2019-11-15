Home

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bethel Cemetery
Beverly BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Beverly Age 88, of Greenville, passed away on November 11, 2019 at the State of the Heart Care Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, William & Bernice Kenworthy; sister, Betty Wombold, and brother, Bill Kenworthy. Beverly is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul Brown; sons, Edward (Candy) Brown, Douglas Brown, Steven (Susan) Brown; grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Jared Brown, Eric (Emily) Brown, Greg Brown, Sandy (Chazz) Roger; great-grandchildren, Alena Brown, Brinley Roger, Camden Roger and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration to Life will be held Monday, November 18, 2pm, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 1pm-2pm on Monday, leading into the services. In lieu of flowers donations in Beverly's memory can be made to State of the Heart Care or The Brethren Retirement Community. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019
