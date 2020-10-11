1/
BEVERLY CAUSEY
CAUSEY, Beverly Age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away October 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She retired from Montgomery County Job & Family Services as a social worker & Sycamore Hospital as a financial advisor. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Jack & Juanita Paul (Rose) & brother Jack Paul Jr. She is survived by her husband Charlie, daughters Terri Glanton & Tracy Sears. Grandchildren Dustin Eads, Nolan Bryant & Leah Bryant and Rosalind Rameno. Due to COVID-19, no services at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. For those wishing, condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
