Beverly COMBS

Beverly COMBS Obituary
COMBS, Beverly Jeanne 78, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing Home. She was born June 22, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Emalyn (Crickmore) Gemmaka. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her husband Clayton Combs; children, Cindy (Duane) Estes, Kathy (Tom) Scherack, Peggy (Mike) Wolford, Lisa (Guy) Thibadeau and Charlotte (Ed) Jones; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Ronald Hobbs. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 13, 2020 at The First Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard Street, Miamisburg with Pastor Bob Herdman officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 11 a.m. prior to the service. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
