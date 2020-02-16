|
COOK (Schmitz), Beverly E. "Bev" Age 91, of Washington Township, passed away on February 12, 2020. Bev was born on July 22, 1928 in Hastings Minnesota to Albin and Ethel Schmitz. She was a graduate of St. Benedict's College with a B.S. in Dietetics in 1950. She was Dietetic intern at Good Samaritan Hospital where she met her future husband Roger H. Cook, M.D. She worked as a dietitian at Jewish and Drake Memorial Hospitals. Bev was an active member of Holy Angels Church. She was a phenomenal cook, homemaker, and mother. Bev had become a mom to her sister's Patricia and Mary at the age of 14. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband. They took many trips around the world including many ski trips with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Albin and Ethel and one son Matthew H. Cook. Bev is survived by her beloved Husband of 67 years Roger H. Cook M.D; daughters, Deborah (Greg) Dowling, Christian Ann Cook; sons, John R. Cook, Robert M. Cook M.D, and Andrew P. (Susan) Cook, M.D.; three grandchildren, Adam Cook, Anthony (Jennifer) Cook, and Lauren (Jordan) Huizenga; great-grandchild, Jackson J. Cook; sisters, Patricia Schmitz and Mary Rohr; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Holy Angels Parish, 1322 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020