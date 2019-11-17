|
|
DAVISON (Wysong), Beverly Jane Age 82, of Brookville, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and great-grandson, Liam Davison Gates. She was an active member of Salem Church of God for over 30 years. "Miss Jane" was teacher/director for 19 years at Community United Methodist Preschool in Brookville and had a great love for all children. Survived by children, Mike (Shelly) Davison, Mark (Maureen) Davison, Susan (Mark) Miller, Sharon (Chris) Wells; grandchildren, Charla (Judson) Gates, Jay Davison, Daniel (Chelsea) Davison, Tim Davison, Kenton Davison, Ben Miller, Ryan Wells, Paul Davison, Evan Miller, Claire Miller; great-grandchildren, Ava Jane Gates, Camille Gates; sister, Brenda Ward. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd, Clayton, OH 45315. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to . Arrangements handled by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019