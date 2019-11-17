Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Salem Church of God
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Salem Church of God
6500 Southway Rd
Clayton, OH
DAVISON (Wysong), Beverly Jane Age 82, of Brookville, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and great-grandson, Liam Davison Gates. She was an active member of Salem Church of God for over 30 years. "Miss Jane" was teacher/director for 19 years at Community United Methodist Preschool in Brookville and had a great love for all children. Survived by children, Mike (Shelly) Davison, Mark (Maureen) Davison, Susan (Mark) Miller, Sharon (Chris) Wells; grandchildren, Charla (Judson) Gates, Jay Davison, Daniel (Chelsea) Davison, Tim Davison, Kenton Davison, Ben Miller, Ryan Wells, Paul Davison, Evan Miller, Claire Miller; great-grandchildren, Ava Jane Gates, Camille Gates; sister, Brenda Ward. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd, Clayton, OH 45315. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to . Arrangements handled by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -