ELLINGTON, Beverly J. 76, of Huber Heights, was pronounced dead on June 11, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born January 9, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of William and Ruth (Strong) Mitchell. Beverly cherished time with family, reveled in fellowship and her love of the Lord, was fascinated with learning, and couldn't wait to try new food(s). She had been employed with the Dayton Daily News prior to her retirement. More recently, she worked at the Dollar Tree where she loved meeting new people. Survivors include, her son and daughter in law Theodore (Jr) and Denise Ellington of Colorado, her son and his partner Michael Ellington and Tonya Cox of Indiana, her daughter Leesha (Ellington) Smith of Ohio; five grandchildren, Theodore III and Kamina of Virginia, Amiri of Colorado, Joseph and Judah of Ohio; one great-grandchild, Aubrianna of Virginia; her loving sister, Dolores (Paul) Goodwin of Ohio; her adoring nephew, Chuck Hendrix of Ohio, and many extended family and longtime friends, both near and far. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. Beverly will be remembered as a sparkling and burning light who illumined, inspired and showed us how to lead lives as joy-filled and positive as hers. Her infectious ebullience, curiosity, enthusiasm, and love nourished us all. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church; 70 Hollencamp Ave, Dayton, OH 45417 with Pastor James Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Fellowship to follow interment at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 20, 2019