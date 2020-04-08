Home

Services
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320

FISHER, Beverly Mitchell 68, formerly of Dayton, was called home on April 4th. She was a graduate of Roth H.S. Class of '70 and Wilberforce University. She retired from Liberty County schools after 33 years of service in Hinesville GA, where she resided. She was an ordained Minister. She is preceded in death by her father, Claude Mitchell Jr.; mother, Joanne Mitchell, and sister Diana (Dottie) Harris. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Lisa Polk, Tiffany Redmon, Tammy Shedrick; sisters, Linda Porter, Kathy Barclay, Claudette Davidson; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Internment at a private ceremony in Hinesville, GA on April 7th with celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to: $bevheavenshome.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020
