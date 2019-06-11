FLAUGHER (Steele), Beverly A. Age 87 of Union, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Beverly was an active member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton for over 54 years where she also taught religious education. She is survived by her children: Wayne (Debra Loewit) Flaugher of Beavercreek, Stephen Flaugher of Union, Karl (Robin) Flaugher of FL, Bryan (Kim) Flaugher of KY, grandchildren: Lisa, Dawn (Jason), Brandy, Deanna, Amber (Kaan), Jessica (Robyn), Karl (Emily), 12 great grandchildren, brothers: James Steele of CA, Bill (Judy) Steele of FL, Greg (Carrie) Steele of Lewisburg, sister: Rose Marie (Charles) Craycraft of Hillsboro, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Vernon W. Flaugher, parents: Francis and Evelyn (Engleman) Steele and brother: Robert Steele. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration (971 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Fr. Eric Bowman as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or the Church of the Transfiguration. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary