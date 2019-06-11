Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Flaugher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Flaugher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Flaugher Obituary
FLAUGHER (Steele), Beverly A. Age 87 of Union, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Beverly was an active member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton for over 54 years where she also taught religious education. She is survived by her children: Wayne (Debra Loewit) Flaugher of Beavercreek, Stephen Flaugher of Union, Karl (Robin) Flaugher of FL, Bryan (Kim) Flaugher of KY, grandchildren: Lisa, Dawn (Jason), Brandy, Deanna, Amber (Kaan), Jessica (Robyn), Karl (Emily), 12 great grandchildren, brothers: James Steele of CA, Bill (Judy) Steele of FL, Greg (Carrie) Steele of Lewisburg, sister: Rose Marie (Charles) Craycraft of Hillsboro, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Vernon W. Flaugher, parents: Francis and Evelyn (Engleman) Steele and brother: Robert Steele. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration (971 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Fr. Eric Bowman as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or the Church of the Transfiguration. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now