Beverly FOUCH
1938 - 2020
FOUCH, Beverly A. 81, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on November 3, 1938, to parents Vernon and Ella Mae (Day) Yenser. Beverly had worked at the Christ United Methodist Church Daycare, where she was also a church member. Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Fouch; daughters, Sherry (Chuck) Chapman, Adelia Paul & Julie (Eric) Born; sisters, Sally Milby, Diana Moody & Debbie (Tim) Cole; brother, Steve (Becky) Yenser; grandchildren, Sarah Tyler, Aaron (Jennifer) Paul, Dara (Patrick) Hallene, Haylie Born, Hunter Born, Haven Born & Huston Born; and great grandchildren, Oliver, Thea & Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Rick" Fouch; and parents. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice Care of Middletown, especially Sarah, Tammy, Patricia, Angela & Heather; their neighbor, Tonna Gross; and Dr. Michael Keys, Dr. Leah Avera & Sherry Storer. Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
JUN
12
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
