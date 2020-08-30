1/1
Beverly Geisenfeld
GEISENFELD (Sanderson), Beverly Age 83, was born on April 4, 1937. Our beloved family matriarch, stellar wife, of 61 years to the late James; adored and honored mother of Nancy, Diane (Rick) and Ricky (Mama to Millie); Adopted son, Scott (Deirdre); grandmother to Melanie, Jennifer, Jeremy, Marissa, Michael, Alyssa, Jenna, Audrey and Lydia; sister of Robert; sister in law of Sharon and Mary; aunt of Jill, Jeff, Darrell, Elizabeth and Mark. She joined her parents, Irving and Mildred, and in-laws, Milton and Sara, in the light of perfect peace, on August 23, 2020. Beverly was an artist, as a very young child and became a poet, seamstress, fabulous cook and hostess extraordinaire for many celebrations. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her. There was a private family funeral. Glickler Funeral home handling arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
