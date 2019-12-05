|
|
GREENE, Beverly Age 67, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born December 23, 1951 in Rockton, Illinois to the late John & Ruth (Peterson) Schafman. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of the past 47 years, Tom Greene; three sons, Greg Greene (Emily), Brian Greene (George) & Charlie Greene; four siblings, Arnie Schafman (Karen), Cheryl Greene (Mike), Diane Bue (Geoff) & Karen Meyer (Roger); and by three grandchildren, Jack, Sam & Eva. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday (12/6) at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 West First Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Tom Stricker will officiate. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Beverly to: The Beverly K. Greenehouse, c/o The Dayton Food Bank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is entrusted with arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019