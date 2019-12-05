Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
20 West First Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Tipp City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly GREENE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly GREENE Obituary
GREENE, Beverly Age 67, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born December 23, 1951 in Rockton, Illinois to the late John & Ruth (Peterson) Schafman. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of the past 47 years, Tom Greene; three sons, Greg Greene (Emily), Brian Greene (George) & Charlie Greene; four siblings, Arnie Schafman (Karen), Cheryl Greene (Mike), Diane Bue (Geoff) & Karen Meyer (Roger); and by three grandchildren, Jack, Sam & Eva. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday (12/6) at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 West First Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Tom Stricker will officiate. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Beverly to: The Beverly K. Greenehouse, c/o The Dayton Food Bank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is entrusted with arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -