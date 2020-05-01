|
HANGEN (Hawn), Beverly A. 80 years old, of Troy Ohio passed peacefully at home with family Saturday April 25, after her battle with cancer. Beverly was born June 21, 1939 in Troy Ohio to the late Eldridge G. and Reva J (Hartman) Hawn. She had two brothers: Carl E. Hawn and Dale E. Hawn. She graduated from Troy High School in 1957 and began working at Hobart Manufacturing. Later, Beverly made a career move to N.C.R., where she worked 17 years as an executive secretary before retiring to be an executive wife and home-maker. Beverly married John J. Hangen on May 7, 1977. They soon moved to Appleton, Wisconsin for John's career, where they reside for 7 years. Beverly is survived by her step-daughter and son-in-law: Diane (Hangen) and Kurt Vragel; niece: Jill Hawn; great nieces: Ashley (Frank) Hill and Jessica (Ryan)DeWeese, along with their children: Zaiya Hill, Derek Hill, Michelle Miller & Russell DeWeese; and many cousins. Dan and Heather Welbaum and their daughters were like family; as were her dear friends: Nancy & Gerry Gates and Betty Littlejohn, among many others. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents: Eldridge and Reva Hawn; her brothers: Carl & Dale Hawn; husband: John Hangen; step-son: Ronald Hangen: nephew: Rod Hawn; and beloved pets: Holly Hangen and Heather Hangen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to First United Church of Christ, Troy Animal Shelter, Miami County Humane Society, Hospice of Miami County or . Many thanks to the staff of Miami County Hospice and for the caring support and guidance they provided to Bev and Jill during Bev's final months. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2020