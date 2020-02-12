|
JACKSON, Beverly F. Age 83, formerly of Middletown, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus where she had resided for one year. She was born March 22, 1936 in Middletown, and lived here all her life. Beverly had worked for Crystal Tissue, then was a cook for Tee's Restaurant, and then worked in food preparation for Shoney's Restaurant. She was a former member of the Christ Apostolic Church of Eaton, Ohio. Her favorite pastime enjoyment was dancing. Preceding her in death were her parents, Eugene and Bethel (Click) Couch; her husband, Coy Jackson in 2007; an infant son, Stephen Ray Jackson; an infant daughter, Monica Sue Jackson; two grandchildren, Dallas and Channel Jackson; and two brothers, Clester and Larry Couch. She is survived by four children, Coy Lee (Zamora) Jackson, Garry Lynn (Susan) Jackson; Kevin Wayne (Teresa) Jackson, and Melody Lanne (Gregory) Hamm; seven grandchildren, Damon Jackson, Jason (Tamela) Jackson, Joshua (Kimberly) Hamm, Jessica (Brennan) Blackwell, Whitney (John) Yarberry, Nicholas Hamm and Madison Jackson; nine great grandchildren, Abby Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, Brycen Hamm, Dallas Johnson, Brynley Hamm, Nolan Blackwell, Darcy Yarberry, Jackson Blackwell and Sawyer Yarberry; sister, Sheila Bennett; brother, Barry Couch; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:30 p.m. with her son-in-law, Rev. Gregory Hamm, officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020