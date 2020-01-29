|
KITTLE, Beverly Jean Age 76, passed away January 26. Born in Indianapolis in 1943 to Robert and Mary Strange, Beverly was the oldest of eight children. In 1961, she graduated from Oakland High School in Illinois. One year later, she married her high school sweetheart, Truman "Butch" Kittle. In 1973, Beverly and Butch and their two daughters moved to Fairborn, Ohio, where they lived until 2015 when Beverly was diagnosed with dementia. Beverly taught at the Fairborn United Methodist Preschool, was active in Girl Scouts, and worked at the Daisy Barrel craft store. After retiring from teaching, she tutored students on her own and through the Miami Valley Literacy Council. She also costumed children's theatre productions at Town Hall Theatre and Colonel White High School. Beverly loved the holidays and was known for her legendary Christmas tree, her annual cookie parties, and home deliveries of her famous baked goods. She loved nature and outdoor activities. More than anything else, she loved her family and her friends. She is survived by Butch, her loving husband of 57 years; her daughters Monica (Rick) Schiffler and Katrina (Jason Jones) Kittle; her beloved grandchildren Amy and Nathan Schiffler; siblings Jim (Linda) Strange, Jon (Diane) Strange, Lynn (Don) Whitacre, and Carolee (Vic Tatak) Bailey; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Tommy Strange, Emily (Steve) Bailey, and Ronald (Peggy) Strange. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by 10 Wilmington Place and the VITAS Healthcare team. Forever a teacher, Beverly donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at WSU. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, February 8 at 1 PM at 10 Wilmington Place, 10 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's name to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are encouraged.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020