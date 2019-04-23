Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly LANDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly LANDO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly LANDO Obituary
LANDO, Beverly Ann Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at . She was born in Hamilton on October 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Cashions William and Nellie (Beverly) Jenkins. Beverly attended Miami University Ohio, earning a Bachelor's degree in Music. She was very involved in the Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre and Hamilton Rotary, working as a seamstress for many of their productions. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Ricky) Barnes; grandchildren, Tia (Brandon) Jones, Jennifer Nichols, and Andrew (Carley) Barnes; great-grandchildren, Antonio Nichols, Zoey Nichols, and Russell Singleton; and cousins, Milt Stewart and Marylou Morgan. Visitation will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be at 4pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Beverly's name to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now