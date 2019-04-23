|
LANDO, Beverly Ann Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at . She was born in Hamilton on October 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Cashions William and Nellie (Beverly) Jenkins. Beverly attended Miami University Ohio, earning a Bachelor's degree in Music. She was very involved in the Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre and Hamilton Rotary, working as a seamstress for many of their productions. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Ricky) Barnes; grandchildren, Tia (Brandon) Jones, Jennifer Nichols, and Andrew (Carley) Barnes; great-grandchildren, Antonio Nichols, Zoey Nichols, and Russell Singleton; and cousins, Milt Stewart and Marylou Morgan. Visitation will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be at 4pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Beverly's name to , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2019