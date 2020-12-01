1/1
Beverly LEFEVER
1937 - 2020
LEFEVER (nee Bortner), Beverly Ann

Age 83 formerly of Centerville, currently residing in Springboro, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was born in York, PA, on May 19th 1937, the daughter of Lynn and Mary Bortner and was a 1955 graduate of

William Penn high school. On June 13, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart,

Raymond Terry Lefever. She was a true lifelong believer in Christ and a member of SouthBrook Christian church and

formerly Epiphany Lutheran church. For her, family was her pride and devotion and she prayed mightily and daily for them all.

She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher R. Lefever. Survivors include her husband Raymond T. Lefever; her daughter Michele Lefever; daughter in law Robyn Lefever; grandchildren Spencer Soltis (Erin Hum), Justin Soltis (Chelsea Nottoli), Raelynn and Rileigh Lefever; and four great­grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Lynn Bortner (Kate) and loving nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, her body was donated to Wright State Medical school. There will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Neighbor House or Ohio's Hospice.

The family would like to thank Hillspring Healthcare Center and Hospice for their care of Beverly during these difficult times.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
