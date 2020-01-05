|
LUGER (Bloom), Beverly Ann 81, of Trotwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 26, 2019 at . Beverly fought a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis for many years. Keeping with her loving and giving spirit, she donated her remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University with the hopes of promoting medical advancements in the treatment of MS. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at-a-later-date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020