Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly LUGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly LUGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly LUGER Obituary
LUGER (Bloom), Beverly Ann 81, of Trotwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 26, 2019 at . Beverly fought a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis for many years. Keeping with her loving and giving spirit, she donated her remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University with the hopes of promoting medical advancements in the treatment of MS. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at-a-later-date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -