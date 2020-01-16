|
LUGER (Bloom), Beverly Ann "Bev" Age 81 of Trotwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at . She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John; children Michael Kanorr and Lori (Steve) Cope; grandchildren Chris (Rebecca) Cope, Brenna (Ryan) Ullery, and James and Caleb Meadowcroft; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters Donna James and Debi Bloom; numerous nieces and nephews Bev was born to the late Robert and Rose (Metcalf) Bloom on May 17, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Fairview High school in 1956. Bev was a devoted friend and remained close to many of her classmates throughout her life. She worked as a secretary for Trotwood-Madison High School. She touched many lives during her 34 years at T-M. Many students called her "Mom" and found her office to be a safe haven. Bev's greatest joy was her family. As a wife, she adored John and treasured their 37 years together. As a mother, she loved and supported her children in all aspects of their lives. As a grandmother (she was lovingly called Bobo), she attended all of her grandchildren's school and sporting events and was their biggest cheerleader. She adored her great-grandchildren and cherished the time that she spent with them. She will be missed by all who were touched by her life. Keeping with her loving and giving spirit, she chose to donate her remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University with the hopes of promoting medical advancements in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. A Celebration of Life will be held in Bev's honor on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the American Legion Post #707, 200 W. National Rd., Englewood, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020