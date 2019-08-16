Home

McKEEVER, Beverly Jone Age 67, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Beverly was born July 21, 1952 in Dayton, OH to the late Carl Lawson and Nora Hazelwood. Beverly is survived by her husband James McKeever; daughter, Kimberly (Brandon Hall) Lawson; step daughter, Melissa Sharp; step son, James C. McKeever; two step grandchildren, Kelly Sharp and Samantha McKeever; brother Ernie Lawson and sister Kathy Eblin. Beverly was preceded in death by her brother Dale Lawson. A visitation for Beverly will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warren County 4H Club. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the McKeever family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2019
