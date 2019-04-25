PARKER (Jones), Beverly Jo Was born on September 24, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana and passed away on April 20, 2019 in Centerville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilburn E. & Jo Katherine H. (Pringle) Jones as well as her former husband Terry R. Parker. BevyJo is survived by her sons, Jason T. Parker (Laura R. Humphrey) and Brian T. Parker. She is also survived by her siblings, John M. (Gisela) Jones and the Reverend Saundra J. (Michael) Clark; grandchildren, Noah A. and Kaitlyn E. Parker; nephews, Markus H. (Heather) and Kristopher J. (Darlene) Jones; nieces, Julie L. (Blaine) Clark-Gagne and Shari D. Phillips. She served in a variety of professional roles that all satisfied her love of people. She spent several years managing delicatessens at Marsh Supermarkets in Indianapolis and later Dayton, oversaw a sales team as an executive manager with Tupperware, and finally retired after 20 years at Limited Brands. BevyJo leaves behind a multitude of friends whose lives she touched in ways that these simple words will fail to convey. Indeed, her life was a testament to the power of compassion, empathy, and generosity. Any place she ever called home was alight with the love and laughter of her hospitality. She volunteered in several official capacities during her time at North Huber Heights Baptist Church, including years as a Sunday school teacher and nursery attendant, but her greatest contributions were built through a life of quiet, anonymous service that comprised a unique personal ministry. Everyone who knew her was touched by her gentle humor and willingness to give of herself. The family will greet friends 6-8pm on Friday, April 26 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Memorial Service will take place 11:30am the following morning at the funeral home with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary