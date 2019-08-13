Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Beverly Rice Obituary
RICE, Beverly J. "Bev" Age 71 of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Mary Kain, husband Clarence, "Clancy" in 2012, brother David Lee Kain, and sister Shirley (Williams) Meyers. Survived by daughters Ashley B. (Derek) Fackler of Springfield, Patti Brown, Penny Newman both of FL, son Lawrence "Willie" Rice of Dayton, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter, brother Jerry (Peggy) Kain, sister Sharon Holt and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bev graduated from Stivers High School in 1966, where she was a member of the alumni association. She retired from Ohio Bell after 27 years of service and the New Carlisle Public Library after 15 years. Bev was a member of D.A.R.F. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Brother Tim Hamilton. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Miami Valley. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
