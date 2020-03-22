|
SCHERACK, Beverly A. Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Beverly was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late George Albert and Gabriella (Starr) Deger. Beverly is survived by her four children: Debbie (Steve) Freeze, Linda (Dave) Duffy, Cindy Hess, and Tom (Kathy) Scherack. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Catherine (Joe) Rothermich, Kyle (Jessica) Duffy, Ben (Kim) Freeze, Jessica (Brad) Baughman, Sarah (Noah) Key, Bart (Melissa) Freeze, Patricia (Tony) Danielak, Libby (Elliot) Freeze, Andrea (Joseph) Chowallur, Anthony (Beth) Hess and thirteen great grandchildren: Lizzie, Marissa, Lexie, Kyle, Colbey, Tony, Annika, Parker, Will, Teddy, Sebby, Owen and Claire. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Paul Ley plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Scherack, dear grandson, Nick Hess and son-in-law, Joe Hess. Beverly was an avid tennis player who participated in the Senior Olympics Tennis Tournaments winning numerous awards. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Victoria Theatre Association for over 25 years. She enjoyed dancing and tandem biking with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nick Hess Scholarship Fund c/o Archbishop Alter High School 940 E. David Road, Dayton, Ohio 45429 Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020