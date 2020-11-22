WALTHERS, Beverly A.



77, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Grandview Hospital, Dayton. She was born September 27, 1943 in Wytheville, VA, the daughter of Carl J. & Etta (Hall) King. Beverly worked for US Customs & Border Patrol as an Inspections Officer for 19 years retiring in 2015 and was



extremely proud of her service. In her spare time she loved to volunteer especially at the ASPCA and Huber Heights Christian Academy. Survivors



include her two sons and spouses, Bruce & Mia Walthers and Brian Walthers & Ella Zhang; five grandchildren, Stuart, Julia, Emily, Paul and Kate; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Camden; one sister, Ruth & John Hankins and Jim & Vicki King. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1993 and several brothers and sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be buried with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



