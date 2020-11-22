1/1
Beverly WALTHERS
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTHERS, Beverly A.

77, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Grandview Hospital, Dayton. She was born September 27, 1943 in Wytheville, VA, the daughter of Carl J. & Etta (Hall) King. Beverly worked for US Customs & Border Patrol as an Inspections Officer for 19 years retiring in 2015 and was

extremely proud of her service. In her spare time she loved to volunteer especially at the ASPCA and Huber Heights Christian Academy. Survivors

include her two sons and spouses, Bruce & Mia Walthers and Brian Walthers & Ella Zhang; five grandchildren, Stuart, Julia, Emily, Paul and Kate; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Camden; one sister, Ruth & John Hankins and Jim & Vicki King. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1993 and several brothers and sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be buried with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved