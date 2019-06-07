WIMSATT (Berry), Beverly M. 96, of Dayton, OH passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born May 18, 1923 in Stanley, KY to William L. and Clara (Coleman) Berry. She was raised in Owensboro, KY and moved to Dayton in 1948 after getting married. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, James E. Wimsatt, Sr., her parents, six siblings, five in laws and grandson James E. III. Beverly is survived by 3 daughters, Beverly Martin, Lynn (Rick) Cull, Cathy (Tim) Sayer, 4 sons, James E. Jr. (Patti), Bill (Mary), Bob (Penney), Joe (Joan), 21 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren (with 3 more on the way), 1 sister in law, Margaret L. Berry, 1 brother in law, Anthony E. (Cecilia) Wimsatt and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 10, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be posted at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary