BROWN, Bill Jo "Charles" Age 85, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 16, 1934 in Wolfe County, KY to Wesley and Lary (Saley) Brown. He was a Carpenter for 60+ years. Bill is survived by his wife, Belinda Brown; daughters, Anne (Alan) Gomia, Kay Williams, Lee (Dale) Garland; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Abrams, Gretha Lykins, Faye Wells. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edna Brown, and 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 10, 2019