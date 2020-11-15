1/1
Bill ESTEP
ESTEP, Bill S.

Age 82 of Dayton, passed away November 13, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1937, in Flat Gap, KY, to the late

Charlie and Mae (Lemaster) Estep. In addition to his

parents, Bill was preceded in death by son, Greg Estep and daughter, Lisa Bergner.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Estep; children, Diana (Jay) Moran and Tony Estep; stepson, Terry (Chu) Powers; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Ottavianni, Chrysten (Mitch) Shelton, Adam (Jamie) Pennington, John (Amy) Haywood, Mathew Haywood, Andy Estep, David Estep, Calvin (Christina) Moran, Lindsey (Angelo) Mauro, Sabrina (Devin) Dunn and Ragan Powers; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carrinell (Larry, deceased), Dave (Lou), Joe (Juanita), Judy (Jesse, deceased) Jane (Nelson), Charlene (Tim), Ginny (Scott), Jim (Barb) and Phil (Dodie); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Bill was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and spending the days with his buddies playing pool. Bill and Janet traveled all over the United States, and

especially enjoyed going out west.

A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Diabetes Dayton (www.diabetesdayton.com) or Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), in Bill's memory.

To share a memory of Bill or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
