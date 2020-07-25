1/1
Bill FESSLER
1936 - 2020
FESSLER, Bill Eugene Bill Eugene Fessler, age 84, of Tipp City, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born June 12, 1936, to the late Raymond Russell & Cuba Irene (Besecker) Fessler in Darke County, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren, Kristyn & Kailee Fessler. He will be missed and remembered by his loving sweetheart wife, Nancy Anne (Hill) Fessler of 64 years; sons, Stan (Penny) Fessler of Pleasant Hill and Von (Michelle) Fessler of Pleasant Hill; a loving grandfather to Jason Fessler, Joshua (Lindsey O'Dell) Fessler, Kira (James) Cullers, Justin (Paige) Fessler, Veronica (Joshua) Laurent, Michael (Angel) Fessler; great-grandchildren, Harlow Fessler, Gabriel Laurent, Lila Laurent, Whitley Anderson, and Myla Fessler; siblings, Sherry (Gary) Maggart of Pleasant Hill, Beverly Robbins of Pleasant Hill, and Darrell Fessler of Pleasant Hill. Bill was a 1955 Newton High School graduate and worked at NCR then retired from GM Delphi. He attended Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, loved restoring old cars especially Model A's and Cushman Scooters and loved attending all of his grandchildren's' activities. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, July 27 with a drive thru option only from 4-5 PM at the funeral home. Per the state mask mandate, facial coverings will be required for attendance inside the building. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Alzheimer's Association. Online memories of Billy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
drive thru option only
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
