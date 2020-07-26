1/
Bill FLUHART
FLUHART, Bill Age 63, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bill was born on May 5, 1957, in Zanesville, OH, to the late Leonard & Jackie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard; sister, Wendy and daughter, Amy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Claudia Fluhart; daughters, Desiree, Candice, Mitzi and Jake; grandchildren, Jordan, Melanie, Karmen, Holden, Kendall, Levi, Kelsi, Kaylie, Wyatt and Tyler; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry and Lyle; sisters, Vickie, Teresa, Mel and Ann; step-mother, Bernice; uncle, Phil; and many other relatives and friends. Bill enjoyed fishing and camping. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home at 11 am. Bill will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
