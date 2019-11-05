|
GARRETT, Bill Age 72, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, the son of the late Elmer and Evelyn (Horn) Garrett. Bill was a graduate of Taft High School and had been employed at Miami University. Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children Matthew and Erin Garrett; sisters, Jannette Whitmore, June Jones and Marilyn Berry; other family members and friends. Preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Baker and brothers, Elmer, John and Ronald Garrett. Funeral service will be Friday, November 8, 2019 10:00 AM at the Colligan Funeral Home. Burial in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019