GRAVES, Bill B. 84, of Springfield, passed away on June 7, 2019, in his home. He was born on July 14, 1934, in Murphy, North Carolina, the son of the late J. Lawson and Nora (McTaggart) Graves. He retired after 43 years with the William Bailey Company. Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mavis (Gaddis) Graves, three children: William Franklin (Okchong) Graves, Debbie Shrewsberry, and David Michael (Brenda) Graves; nine grandchildren: Kimberly Graves, William (Joscelyn) Graves, Mary Graves, Andrew J. (Trisha) Shrewsberry, Joshua (Michelle) Shrewsberry, Ryan (Heather) Graves, Jared (Brandi) Graves, Kaitlin (Keith) Bailey and Tessa Graves; eleven great grandchildren, brothers: JD (Virginia) Graves, Hoyt Graves, and Lawrence Randolph (Vickie) Graves; sisters: Mary Jo (Ken) Dockery, and Mary Lee (Charles) Woltemath; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Brian Borton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019
