HAWKINS, Bill D. Of Springboro passed away April 19, 2019. He was born June 11, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK. His family moved to Chaffee, MO in 1956 where he met and married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Hawkins. Upon graduation with a chemical engineering degree from Missouri School of Mines, Rolla, MO, he began working for Lilly Varnish Company in Indianapolis, IN. He became plant manager of the Indianapolis plant and in 1986 moved to Dothan. AL to operate the Lilly plant there. He retired in 2001 after working 40 years in the industrial coatings industry. In 2015 he moved to Springboro to be close to family. He was a member of Springboro Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, daughters Karin DuMond (James) of Indianapolis and Kristin Passidomo (Dan) of Springboro, grandchildren Megan (Michael) Manger of Cincinnati, Kari Daugherty of Bremerton, WA, Chloe, Gabrielle, Mariena and Jonathan Passidomo of Springboro, a brother Doyle Hawkins (Kathleen) of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Sue Hoskins and Patricia Gibbons. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Connie Hancock officiating. A Graveside Service will be held the following day at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springboro Baptist Church, Mission Programs in honor of Bill. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019