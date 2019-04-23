Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill HAWKINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill HAWKINS Obituary
HAWKINS, Bill D. Of Springboro passed away April 19, 2019. He was born June 11, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK. His family moved to Chaffee, MO in 1956 where he met and married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Hawkins. Upon graduation with a chemical engineering degree from Missouri School of Mines, Rolla, MO, he began working for Lilly Varnish Company in Indianapolis, IN. He became plant manager of the Indianapolis plant and in 1986 moved to Dothan. AL to operate the Lilly plant there. He retired in 2001 after working 40 years in the industrial coatings industry. In 2015 he moved to Springboro to be close to family. He was a member of Springboro Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, daughters Karin DuMond (James) of Indianapolis and Kristin Passidomo (Dan) of Springboro, grandchildren Megan (Michael) Manger of Cincinnati, Kari Daugherty of Bremerton, WA, Chloe, Gabrielle, Mariena and Jonathan Passidomo of Springboro, a brother Doyle Hawkins (Kathleen) of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Sue Hoskins and Patricia Gibbons. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Connie Hancock officiating. A Graveside Service will be held the following day at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springboro Baptist Church, Mission Programs in honor of Bill. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now